FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will earn $5.07 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $202.16 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after buying an additional 1,212,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,929,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

