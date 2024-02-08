Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,049 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Portland General Electric worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

