Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.75% of NeoGames worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,719,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $18,275,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $14,809,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 493,005 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NeoGames Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $935.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a PEG ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

