Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 3,376 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 173.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

