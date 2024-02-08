Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group Profile

Shares of LLYVK opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

