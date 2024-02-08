Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.