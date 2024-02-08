Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Flex worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 320.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

