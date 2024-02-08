Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,207,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,548,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

BSX opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.