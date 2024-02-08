Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Garrett Motion worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 342.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Insider Activity

Garrett Motion Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,575,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,725,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,258,246. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

