Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.