Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Splunk

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.42 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.