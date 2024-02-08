Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

