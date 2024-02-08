Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.1 %

SJW stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.