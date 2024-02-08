Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.28% of Skyline Champion worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $80.63.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

