Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

