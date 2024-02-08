Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.50 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Albany International worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 234.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $112.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

