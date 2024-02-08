Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.08 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 26.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 409,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 414,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 52,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 183,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

