Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.72 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EchoStar by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EchoStar by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SATS

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.