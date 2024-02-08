Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.94 Million Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.43% of OPENLANE worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

OPENLANE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KAR opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

