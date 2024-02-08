Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

BlackRock stock opened at $794.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $786.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

