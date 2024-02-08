Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.93% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WHG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

