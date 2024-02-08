Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,660 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.11% of AMC Networks worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 506.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

