Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,197 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $552.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $593.17. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

