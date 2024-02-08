Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,717 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,029 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

