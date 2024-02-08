Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,200 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.55 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

