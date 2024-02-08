Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 2,144,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,002,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

GOTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $31,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

