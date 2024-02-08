Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Gap Down to $469.79

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $469.79, but opened at $433.13. Gartner shares last traded at $451.74, with a volume of 238,181 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.25.

Gartner Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.87 and a 200 day moving average of $392.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,254 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,371. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

