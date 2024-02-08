Gary B. Smith Sells 70,838 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

