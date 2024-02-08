Gary B. Smith Sells 70,838 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
