GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Position Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

