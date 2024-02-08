GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,547 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GEE Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. GEE Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEE Group ( NYSE:JOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

