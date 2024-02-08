Gemsstock Ltd. Has $22.27 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 9.8% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd. owned 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TECK traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.