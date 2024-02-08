Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

