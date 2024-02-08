Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 4.2 %

GILD stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

