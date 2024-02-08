Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLADZ opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
