Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

