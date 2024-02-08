Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 19.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

GMED opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.