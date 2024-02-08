goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$190.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$176.56.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$154.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.71.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. Research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

