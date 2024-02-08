Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

