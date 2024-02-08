GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 1.33. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

