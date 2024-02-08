Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.16.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.87. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 557,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

