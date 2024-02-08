Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.79% of Graham worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 134,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 million, a P/E ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.53. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

