Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Green Plains Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,333. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.