Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 381,934 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

