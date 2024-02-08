Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Griffon has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 829.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 240,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Griffon by 123.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237,317 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

