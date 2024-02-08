Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Griffon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GFF stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $66.81. 97,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,489. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Griffon by 49.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Griffon by 116.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Griffon

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.