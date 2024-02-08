Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.41

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 534567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GO shares. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.