Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

LON:GIF opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £974,835.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.80. Gulf Investment Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.52 ($0.03). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.22.

About Gulf Investment Fund

(Get Free Report)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

See Also

Dividend History for Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.