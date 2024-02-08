Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Haleon worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HLN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 419,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

