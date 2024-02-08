Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

