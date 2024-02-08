Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.05, but opened at $113.10. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $112.31, with a volume of 46,774 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

